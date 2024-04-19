Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.93 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ero Copper in a report released on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Ero Copper had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ERO. Pi Financial raised Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Ero Copper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ERO

Ero Copper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ERO opened at $20.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average is $15.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.26. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ero Copper

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Ero Copper during the 4th quarter worth $234,997,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Ero Copper by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,883,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,239 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Ero Copper in the first quarter valued at about $10,194,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ero Copper by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,247,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,715,000 after purchasing an additional 461,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in Ero Copper by 245.2% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 642,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 456,033 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ero Copper

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.