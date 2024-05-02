Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Gartner by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 7,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,557,857. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $477.50.

Gartner stock opened at $422.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $295.43 and a 52 week high of $486.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 147.74%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

