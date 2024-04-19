iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,510,100,000 after purchasing an additional 315,999 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,271,354,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,373,000 after purchasing an additional 585,104 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,795,000 after purchasing an additional 202,820 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.28. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

