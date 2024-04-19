The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,615 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Boeing by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 1,335.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 33,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.35.

NYSE BA opened at $170.21 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $167.53 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 116.16 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

