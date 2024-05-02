Kitwave Group (LON:KITW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on May 2nd, 2024

Kitwave Group (LON:KITWGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 455 ($5.72) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.48% from the stock’s current price.

Kitwave Group Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of Kitwave Group stock traded down GBX 22.48 ($0.28) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 384.03 ($4.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,841. The stock has a market cap of £269.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,481.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Kitwave Group has a 52 week low of GBX 236.40 ($2.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 409.50 ($5.14). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 347.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 293.66.

About Kitwave Group

(Get Free Report)

Kitwave Group plc engages in the wholesale business in the United Kingdom. It operates in three divisions: Ambient, Frozen & Chilled, and Foodservice. The Ambient division supplies confectionery, soft drinks, crisps and snacks, and tobacco. This division serves independent convenience stores, vending operators, national retailers, and other UK wholesalers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kitwave Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kitwave Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.