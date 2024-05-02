Kitwave Group (LON:KITW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Kitwave Group (LON:KITW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 455 ($5.72) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.48% from the stock’s current price.

Kitwave Group Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of Kitwave Group stock traded down GBX 22.48 ($0.28) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 384.03 ($4.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,841. The stock has a market cap of £269.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,481.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Kitwave Group has a 52 week low of GBX 236.40 ($2.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 409.50 ($5.14). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 347.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 293.66.

About Kitwave Group

Kitwave Group plc engages in the wholesale business in the United Kingdom. It operates in three divisions: Ambient, Frozen & Chilled, and Foodservice. The Ambient division supplies confectionery, soft drinks, crisps and snacks, and tobacco. This division serves independent convenience stores, vending operators, national retailers, and other UK wholesalers.

