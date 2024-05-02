Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Axos Financial (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $79.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $77.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.93% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Axos Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $476.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $132,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 422,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,414.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 2,500 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $132,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 422,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,414.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Axos Financial by 34.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Axos Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

