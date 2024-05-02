Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.21) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.47% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.84) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.45) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.33) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,370.25 ($17.21).
View Our Latest Analysis on SN
Smith & Nephew Trading Down 0.2 %
Smith & Nephew Company Profile
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Smith & Nephew
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.