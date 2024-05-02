Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.21) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.84) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.45) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.33) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,370.25 ($17.21).

SN traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 976.60 ($12.27). 3,690,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,671. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,069.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,024.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,034.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.11. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of GBX 887 ($11.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,316.75 ($16.54).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

