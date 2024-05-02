Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Target Price to $26.00

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $28.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.75. 18,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,228. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.17. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 60,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

