Financial Analysis: Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) vs. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PWZYF)

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PWZYF – Get Free Report) and Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen and Kinsale Capital Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen N/A N/A N/A C$35.81 0.34 Kinsale Capital Group $1.22 billion 7.18 $308.09 million $15.05 25.19

Kinsale Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinsale Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

85.4% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen and Kinsale Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen 0 0 0 0 N/A Kinsale Capital Group 0 5 2 0 2.29

Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus target price of $438.43, indicating a potential upside of 16.91%. Given Kinsale Capital Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kinsale Capital Group is more favorable than Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen.

Profitability

This table compares Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen and Kinsale Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen N/A N/A N/A Kinsale Capital Group 26.33% 31.21% 8.71%

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen

(Get Free Report)

POWSZECHNY Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Poland, the Baltic States, and Ukraine. It operates through Corporate Insurance, Mass Insurance, Group and Individually Continued Life Insurance, Individual Life Insurance, Investments, Pension Insurance, Banking, Baltic States, Ukraine, Investment Contracts, and Other segments. The company offers motor, property, casualty, agricultural, fire, and third-party liability insurance, as well as health, accident, and life insurance. It also provides banking, factoring, medical, hospital, physical therapy, asset management, assistance, leasing, IT, call center, brokerage, and spa services; manages pension and mutual funds; and offers financial and accounting services. In addition, the company is involved in buying, operating, renting, and selling real estate properties; investment activity; and consulting and training, and other monetary intermediation businesses. Further, it engages in the production and sale of radiators and sanitary fittings, bathroom accessories, and fittings; and auxiliary activity associated with insurance and pension funds. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA was founded in 1803 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc., a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance. It markets and sells its insurance products in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands primarily through a network of independent insurance brokers. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.