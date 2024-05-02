Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Learning Technologies Group Price Performance

LON LTG traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 73.50 ($0.92). The stock had a trading volume of 533,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,475. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 82.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.46. The company has a market cap of £581.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,450.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.20. Learning Technologies Group has a 52-week low of GBX 58.62 ($0.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 108.10 ($1.36).

Get Learning Technologies Group alerts:

About Learning Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. The company operates in two segments, Content & Services and Software & Platforms. Its software and platforms include Gomo, a cloud-based HTML5 e-learning authoring distribution and video platform; Rustici Software, which offers software and expertise to help companies create, distribute, manage, and play e-learning-compliant content; PeopleFluent, an integrated talent management and learning solution; and Affirmity that provides a portfolio of software, consulting services, and blended learning solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.