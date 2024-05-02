Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
Learning Technologies Group Price Performance
LON LTG traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 73.50 ($0.92). The stock had a trading volume of 533,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,475. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 82.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.46. The company has a market cap of £581.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,450.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.20. Learning Technologies Group has a 52-week low of GBX 58.62 ($0.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 108.10 ($1.36).
About Learning Technologies Group
Featured Stories
