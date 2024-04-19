Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC Sells 7,471 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC lowered its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 90.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,471 shares during the period. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,773,000 after acquiring an additional 64,029 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after buying an additional 347,177 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $547,104,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after buying an additional 758,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,152,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,452,000 after buying an additional 67,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $297.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $335.83.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $520,474. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,474. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $203,450.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,840 shares of company stock worth $4,588,869. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.05.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

