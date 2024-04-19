Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,077 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.74.

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $39.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average of $42.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

