Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Announces Earnings Results

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39, Yahoo Finance reports. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Arch Capital Group Stock Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ ACGL opened at $95.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.
