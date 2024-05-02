Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Announces Earnings Results

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39, Yahoo Finance reports. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $95.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACGL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

