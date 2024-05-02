Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21, Yahoo Finance reports. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP stock opened at $57.08 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $55.67 and a one year high of $70.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $167,285.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,679.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

