Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $645.00.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:INTU opened at $608.38 on Friday. Intuit has a 1 year low of $400.22 and a 1 year high of $671.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $170.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $643.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $598.45.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
