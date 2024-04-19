Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.56 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 367,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,851,000 after buying an additional 71,596 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IHI stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,303. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.20 and a 200-day moving average of $53.07. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $59.14. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

