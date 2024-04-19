Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Shares Acquired by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWV. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,266.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

VTWV traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.58. The stock had a trading volume of 39,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $109.96 and a twelve month high of $140.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.30.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.346 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.