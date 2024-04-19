32,852 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $57.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,563. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.77. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $62.65. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

