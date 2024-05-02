Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Lowers Stock Position in VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its holdings in VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in VanEck China Bond ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

Get VanEck China Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck China Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CBON opened at $21.89 on Thursday. VanEck China Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $22.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.85.

About VanEck China Bond ETF

The VanEck China Bond ETF (CBON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ChinaBond China High Quality Bond index. The fund tracks an investment-grade, broad-maturity government\u002Fcredit onshore RMB-denominated China bond index. CBON was launched on Nov 10, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck China Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck China Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.