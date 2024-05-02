Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Takes $206,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,962,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,900,847,000 after purchasing an additional 111,384 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,830,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,864,823,000 after buying an additional 47,258 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 14.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,038,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,648,431,000 after buying an additional 781,111 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 28,603.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,494,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,417,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 5.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,399,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,168,000 after acquiring an additional 71,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,769 shares of company stock valued at $11,508,906 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.0 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $331.07 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.60 and a twelve month high of $382.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $351.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.43. The firm has a market cap of $161.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.