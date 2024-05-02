Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,287,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1,041.4% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,513,000 after buying an additional 335,445 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,294,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 792,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,516,000 after buying an additional 156,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,435,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AAAU opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.67. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $24.07.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.