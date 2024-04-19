Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 26,456 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 31,326 shares.The stock last traded at $60.69 and had previously closed at $60.95.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 235.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.