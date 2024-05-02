Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $447.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.44 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS.

NASDAQ:GRBK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.07. The company had a trading volume of 104,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,854. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.23. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Green Brick Partners has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $61.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, Director Richard S. Press acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.84 per share, with a total value of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,185.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 44.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GRBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Green Brick Partners from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

