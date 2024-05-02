Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 11.50%.

Pathfinder Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PBHC traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.58. 246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $59.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average is $12.84.

Pathfinder Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Pathfinder Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pathfinder Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Insider Activity at Pathfinder Bancorp

In other news, SVP Robert G. Jr. Butkowski acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $41,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,777.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $73,504 in the last 90 days. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

Further Reading

