AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Plans $0.73 Quarterly Dividend

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.
AllianceBernstein has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years. AllianceBernstein has a dividend payout ratio of 83.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect AllianceBernstein to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.1%.
AllianceBernstein Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25. AllianceBernstein has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $35.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.75.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on AllianceBernstein from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.19.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AllianceBernstein
About AllianceBernstein
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.
Further Reading
