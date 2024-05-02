American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Announces Earnings Results

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS.

American International Group Trading Up 2.3 %

AIG traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,553,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,906. The stock has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.30. American International Group has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $79.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

