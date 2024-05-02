Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) to Issue $0.26 Dividend

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.2602 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 14.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.

Organization of Football Prognostics Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of GOFPY opened at C$8.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.54. Organization of Football Prognostics has a 12-month low of C$7.51 and a 12-month high of C$9.50.

About Organization of Football Prognostics

Organization of Football Prognostics SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates and manages numerical lottery and sports betting games in Greece. The company operates through Lotteries, Betting (Land Based), Online Betting, Other Online Games, Instant & Passives, VLTs (video lottery terminals), Telecommunication & eMoney Services, and Other segments.

