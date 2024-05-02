Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) to Issue $0.26 Dividend

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.2602 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 14.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.
Organization of Football Prognostics Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of GOFPY opened at C$8.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.54. Organization of Football Prognostics has a 12-month low of C$7.51 and a 12-month high of C$9.50.
About Organization of Football Prognostics
