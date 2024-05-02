ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54), Briefing.com reports. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS.

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSYS stock traded down $7.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $314.13. 364,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,338. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.06. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $258.01 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

See Also

