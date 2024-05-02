Energi Market Capitalization Tops $8.48 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $8.48 million and approximately $729,541.92 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00057490 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00010428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00022708 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00014693 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007150 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 76,381,789 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

