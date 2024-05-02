Wolfe Research Raises QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $200.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.68.

QCOM opened at $164.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.87. The firm has a market cap of $183.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $177.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,260 shares of company stock worth $5,973,728 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.7% in the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 543,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $60,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

