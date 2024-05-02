Avalanche (AVAX) 1-Day Volume Hits $509.31 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $34.05 or 0.00057490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $12.92 billion and approximately $509.31 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00010428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00022708 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00014693 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007150 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 438,200,526 coins and its circulating supply is 379,510,886 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

