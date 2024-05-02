IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.25-5.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.38.

IDACORP Stock Performance

NYSE IDA traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,109. IDACORP has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $112.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. IDACORP had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $411.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 64.59%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IDA shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on IDACORP from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of IDACORP from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim lowered IDACORP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut IDACORP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.80.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

