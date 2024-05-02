Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $136.00 to $128.00. The stock had previously closed at $111.89, but opened at $101.93. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Qorvo shares last traded at $98.49, with a volume of 1,187,827 shares traded.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.78.

In other news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,306,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,306,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $345,078.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,381 shares of company stock worth $745,434 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 242,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,184,000 after buying an additional 17,370 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Qorvo by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 12,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.64.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.24 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

