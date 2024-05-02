DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.91-$3.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.00 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XRAY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.50.

NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,870,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.76. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -103.22%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

