Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Lowers Holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,087 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HIO. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,063,534 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,825,000 after acquiring an additional 28,041 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,095,947 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.4% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 985,723 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 32,674 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $1,619,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 403,530 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 92,952 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HIO stock opened at $3.73 on Thursday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.0355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.44%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

