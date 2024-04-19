IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Given New $3.75 Price Target at Scotiabank

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $3.25 to $3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.55.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.64. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.70. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $3.92.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.97%. Research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth about $916,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 888.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,279,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 976,698 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 344,691 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 2,727,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 885,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 987,468 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

