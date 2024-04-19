Taysha Gene Therapies’ (TSHA) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.88.

Taysha Gene Therapies Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TSHA opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.89.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Taysha Gene Therapies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 202,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after buying an additional 128,517 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth $1,633,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 16,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

