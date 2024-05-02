Phraction Management LLC Takes $224,000 Position in Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF (BATS:FCLD)

Phraction Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF (BATS:FCLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SFI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 144,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

FCLD stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.29. 6,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.86 million, a PE ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF (FCLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Cloud Computing index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that provide products and\u002For services enabling increased usage of cloud computing. FCLD was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

