Phraction Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Phraction Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.12. 710,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671,541. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.45. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

