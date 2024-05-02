Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Purchased by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,561,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580,500 shares during the quarter. Constellium comprises about 1.6% of Cannell & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cannell & Co. owned 1.78% of Constellium worth $51,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Constellium by 1.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,681,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,212,000 after purchasing an additional 251,829 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Constellium by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,105 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Constellium by 155.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 93,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 56,701 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Peak Capital LLC raised its position in Constellium by 28.4% in the third quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 1,606,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,230,000 after purchasing an additional 355,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellium alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Constellium from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Constellium in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Constellium in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Constellium Stock Up 0.5 %

CSTM traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $19.78. 382,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,948. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.02.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.15). Constellium had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellium Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.