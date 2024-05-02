Brooktree Capital Management Cuts Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Brooktree Capital Management cut its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,482 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 71,254 shares during the quarter. Digital Turbine comprises about 1.4% of Brooktree Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 43,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Digital Turbine from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

APPS traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.89. 238,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,841. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.43. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.97, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.48.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $142.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.45 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 34.53% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.