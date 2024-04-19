Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Global Ship Lease stock opened at $21.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.50. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.48.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.54 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 45.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Global Ship Lease will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.01%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 2,058,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,943,000 after purchasing an additional 81,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,188,000 after buying an additional 115,043 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 7,347.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,017,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,324,000 after buying an additional 1,990,112 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,916,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,917,000 after buying an additional 36,695 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 235.9% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,564,165 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,002,000 after buying an additional 1,098,558 shares during the period. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

