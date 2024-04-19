Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

HAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.60.

HAS stock opened at $54.94 on Monday. Hasbro has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $73.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 6.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 105.7% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 58,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 30,192 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 125.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 15,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2,610.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 41,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

