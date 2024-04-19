FY2024 EPS Estimates for KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Raised by Analyst

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) – Litchfield Hills Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KULR Technology Group in a report released on Wednesday, April 17th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for KULR Technology Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of KULR Technology Group in a report on Tuesday.

KULR stock opened at 0.41 on Friday. KULR Technology Group has a twelve month low of 0.10 and a twelve month high of 1.10.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy Ray Knowles sold 460,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 0.22, for a total value of 101,208.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,629,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,218,460.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in KULR Technology Group by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of KULR Technology Group by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.

