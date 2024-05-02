First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Stake Lessened by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,084 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,734,000 after acquiring an additional 130,520 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 150,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 96,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 316,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,314,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FV opened at $53.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.52 and a 200-day moving average of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $57.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

