Zacks Research Weighs in on Cintas Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Cintas in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $14.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $14.45. The consensus estimate for Cintas’ current full-year earnings is $14.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q3 2025 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.59 EPS.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $662.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $642.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $586.01. Cintas has a one year low of $438.59 and a one year high of $704.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.29%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,015,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth approximately $10,866,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cintas by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,197 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Cintas by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 600,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,637,000 after purchasing an additional 85,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

