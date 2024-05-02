Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 10,589 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHRW. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.21.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $72.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $106.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 90.04%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.