Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 198,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 134,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ opened at $70.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $95.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.87.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

