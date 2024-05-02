Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,329 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE DG opened at $137.58 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $221.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on DG shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.