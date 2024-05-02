Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 115.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,402 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,669,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,379,000 after acquiring an additional 211,108 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 583.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,412,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,004 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,312,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,734,000 after buying an additional 37,402 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,398,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,989,000 after buying an additional 548,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,348,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,597,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $47.75 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $48.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day moving average of $48.15.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

